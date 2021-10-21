ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $103.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

