ITM Power’s (ITMPF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.25.

ITM Power stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

