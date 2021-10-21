iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $45,796.35 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

ITOS opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

