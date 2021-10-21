iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $45,796.35 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.
ITOS opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.