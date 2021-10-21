iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,976. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $278.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

