iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2,716.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $208.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

