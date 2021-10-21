iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $107.45. 5,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

