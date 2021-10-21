iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.41

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.41 and last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 5555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.