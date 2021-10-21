iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

