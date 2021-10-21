iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.61. 635,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,018,941. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.