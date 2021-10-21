iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 194.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,687 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

