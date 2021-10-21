iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

