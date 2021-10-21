iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNYA. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.