iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.37. 1,681,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,757,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.