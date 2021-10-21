iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.31. 108,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 181,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.