iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.37. 79,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 91,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

