iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

