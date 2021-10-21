iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 615,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,951,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

