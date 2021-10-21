iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Down 0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.77 and last traded at $108.07. 307,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 408,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32.

