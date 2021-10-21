iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

