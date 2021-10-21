iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.94 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 3,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 175.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

