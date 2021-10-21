Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $178.13

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $178.13 and traded as high as $191.98. Investors Title shares last traded at $191.98, with a volume of 1,147 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Investors Title by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

