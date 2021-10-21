Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,646% compared to the average volume of 106 put options.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

