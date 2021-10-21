Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ICMB stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.