Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

