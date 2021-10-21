Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.