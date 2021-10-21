Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPI opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.