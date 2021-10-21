Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

