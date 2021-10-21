Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.38 and traded as high as C$17.63. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 354,749 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

