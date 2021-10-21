International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE:IPCO opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

