International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.80

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 26,700 shares trading hands.

IPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £289.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

