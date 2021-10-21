International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of International Paper worth $46,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

