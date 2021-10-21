International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.