Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

