IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday.

IHP stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 568 ($7.42). 943,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,253. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

