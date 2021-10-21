Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 2,304 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TDC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 238.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
