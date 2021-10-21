Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 2,304 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TDC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 238.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

