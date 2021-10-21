Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,943,730.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,323.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,329.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

