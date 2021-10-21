Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,943,730.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,323.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,329.98.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
