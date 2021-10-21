Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elaine D. Marion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

