Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 4,989 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$56.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$45.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5495537 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

