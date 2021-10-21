Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.71. 10,305,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.21.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

