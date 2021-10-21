Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $104,923.80 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

