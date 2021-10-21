Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.