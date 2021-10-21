Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 568 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $13,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

