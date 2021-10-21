Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($192.61).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Paul Boote purchased 13 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, with a total value of £157.95 ($206.36).

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.88.

Several research firms have commented on PNN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

