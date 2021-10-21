Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys £7,864.20 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,650 ($47.69) on Thursday. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,549.24 ($59.44). The firm has a market cap of £190.13 million and a P/E ratio of 28.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,989.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,018.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

