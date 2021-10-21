Innovative Portfolios Invests $251,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Innovative Portfolios purchased a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

