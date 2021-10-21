Innovative Portfolios Buys 684 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,753. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.