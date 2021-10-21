Innovative Portfolios Acquires Shares of 3,522 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Innovative Portfolios acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at $14,780,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at $4,241,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 27,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,730. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

