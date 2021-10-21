Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 88933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infosys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,918,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
