Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 88933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infosys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,918,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

