Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

