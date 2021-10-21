Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
