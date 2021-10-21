Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 38.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $5,446,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

